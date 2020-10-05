Armenia says three Azerbaijani combat vehicles destroyed in Karabakh

Meanwhile, Armenian Defense Ministry Representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Monday that the defense army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic was thwarting the offensive operations of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

"The defense army of Artsakh [the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic] destroyed an adversary tank and two enemy infantry fighting vehicles in the southern direction [at the engagement line]," she wrote on her Facebook.

YEREVAN, October 5. /TASS/. The defense army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic destroyed a tank and two infantry fighting vehicles of the Azerbaijani armed forces, Armenian Defense Ministry Press Secretary Shushan Stepanyan said on Monday.

"Fierce fighting is taking place at the frontline and the advance of adversary forces is being thwarted," he wrote on his Facebook.

The Armenian government’s information center reported on Monday that the Azerbaijani armed forces’ shelling attacks damaged civil infrastructure in the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic, including schools and kindergartens.

"The Azerbaijani armed forces continue shelling Stepanakert. Even schools and kindergartens are not spared," says the statement with photos of destroyed buildings.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic.

In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.