Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus nears 80,700

MINSK, October 5. /TASS/. As many as 401 more novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Belarus in the past day, with the overall number of such cases nearing 80,700, the country’ health ministry reported on Monday.

"As many as 80,696 people have tested positive for COVID-19," it said, adding that the daily tally was 401.

"A total of 862 coronavirus patients with a number of chronic diseases have died since the epidemic outbreak," it said, adding that eleven coronavirus-related deaths were registered during the day. According to the latest update, as many as 75,303 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease, including 64 during the day. A total of 1,949,656 have been tested for the novel coronavirus, including 13,116 during the day.

Belarus did not impose any coronavirus lockdowns, with mass gathering not being banned. The maximal daily tally of newly confirmed coronavirus cases was reported in April when more than 900 patients tested positive in one day. The country’s health ministry anticipates a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic in November or December.