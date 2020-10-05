Anti-coronavirus crisis center not planning to close borders, limit flights

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The anti-coronavirus crisis center is not going to make a decision on closing borders and restricting air service, the crisis center told TASS on Monday.

"The crisis center is not planning to make decisions on closing borders and limiting air service," the crisis center noted.

According to the latest statistics, about 35 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.03 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 1,215,001 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 979,143 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 21,358 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.