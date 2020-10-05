Information about strikes on Azerbaijan from Armenia is misinformation - Yerevan

YEREVAN, October 5 / TASS /. The reports of the last few hours about the infliction of strikes from the territory of Armenia on settlements in Azerbaijan is misinformation, the Armenian Foreign Ministry announced on its official Telegram channel on Monday.

"The reports of the last few hours about strikes from the territory of Armenia to settlements in the depths of the territory of Azerbaijan is misinformation," the statement said. The Armenian Foreign Ministry believes that by disseminating such information, Azerbaijan is preparing the grounds for "expanding the geography of war."

According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, the purpose of the wrongful campaign is to hide the massive shelling by Azerbaijan of large settlements of Nagorno-Karabakh from the first days of the war, as a result of which numerous civilian casualties were recorded, and serious damage was caused to the civilian infrastructure. "Any provocation of the Azerbaijani side will receive a commensurate response from Armenia," the Foreign Ministry said.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.