Aliyev blames escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh on indifference of int’l community

BAKU, October 4. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has blamed the current escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh on Armenia’s leadership and a number of world nations that have been displaying indifference to the problem and seeking to preserve the status quo.

"The blame for this situation rests first of all on Armenia’s leadership. Apart from that, certain circles in a number of countries that have been indifferent to this problem so that this occupation never ended are also to blame," he said in a televised address to the nation on Sunday.

According to Aliyev, Azerbaijan wanted to settle the conflict peacefully. "We wanted to settle this matter by means to talks. We demonstrated patience. We have always held a fair position at the talks and demanded back what belongs to us. We have never laid claims to others’ lands. But we have been insisting that this our land and it must be handed over back to us by means of talks," he said.

The talks, in his words, have only frozen the conflict. "For 30 years, the country have been cherishing hopes that the international community will settle this problem but it never happened," he added.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.