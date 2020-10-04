Foreign nationals detained in Armenia on suspicion of espionage - security service

YEREVAN, October 4. /TASS/. Armenia’s National Defense Service reported on Sunday that several foreign nationals were detained on suspicion of espionage.

"Thanks to the efficient service of the Armenian police and people’s vigilance, foreign nationals have been detained on suspicion of espionage. Investigation revealed that the foreign nationals had collected information about military hardware, weapons, places of deployment of army units, and mobilization. These data were enough to place these persons in custody," its press service said.

Investigation continues.