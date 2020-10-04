Five parties winning seats in Kyrgyzstan’s parliament - preliminary data

BISHKEK, October 4. /TASS/. Five parties are surpassing the seven-percent threshold and are winning seats in Kyrgyzstan’s parliament, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Sunday announcing preliminary results of Sunday’s parliamentary polls after counting 50% of ballots.

These parties are Birimdik, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan, Butun Kyrgyzstan, Republic, and Kyrgyzstan.

Parliamentary polls were held in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday solely by party tickets, with 16 parties vying for 120 seats in the country’s legislature. Most of experts believe however that only five to seven of them have real chances to win seats in the parliament.

Six parties are represented in the current Kyrgyz parliament.

Kyrgyzstan has slightly more than 3.5 eligible voters. A total of 2,475 polling stations were opened for voting across the country, including 45 outside it. Some of them are still open because of time lag.

More than 270 observers from 43 countries and 33 international organization monitored the elections.

Official results of the voting will be announced in several days after manual counting of ballots.