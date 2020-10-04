Parliamentary vote begins in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, October 4. /TASS/. Polling stations in Kyrgyzstan, which holds a parliamentary election on Sunday, opened at 08:00 local time (5:00 Moscow time), a TASS correspondent reported.

The voting will continue until 20:00 local time (17:00 Moscow time).

The parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan are held under the party list system. A total of 16 parties will compete for 120 seats in the country’s supreme legislative body. According to experts, only 5-7 of them have real chance of crossing the threshold.

Six parties are represented in Kyrgyzstan’s incumbent legislature.

Citizens can cast their ballot at 2,475 polling stations, including 45 abroad. The country has slightly more than 3.5 million of registered voters.

The election will be monitored by more than 270 observers from 43 countries and 33 international organizations.