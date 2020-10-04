France registers all-time high daily coronavirus figures

PARIS, October 4. /TASS/. The number of new coronavirus cases recorded in France hit an all-time high on Saturday as almost 17,000 active cases were registered, the French Health Ministry’s public health agency said.

"A total of 16,972 cases of the infection were registered in France in the past 24 hours," the agency said.

The previous record-high case tally - 16,096 - was registered on September 24.

According to the statistics, 49 novel coronavirus patients died in the republic’s hospitals on Saturday, which is largely similar to previous days. The country’s overall death toll now stands at 32,198.

More than 4,000 coronavirus patients were admitted to French hospitals in the past seven days, including 849 intensive care patients.