Baku says its forces destroyed four Armenian tanks in Karabakh

BAKU, October 4. /TASS/. The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said four tanks of the Armenian armed forces had been destroyed in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone on Saturday.

"During clashes in the Madagiz-Agderin zone, four tanks of the Armenian Armed Forces’ 77th tank battalion were destroyed and three captured as a trophy," the ministry said, adding that intense hostilities continued along the entire front.

Azerbaijan also accused Armenia of artillery shelling and rocket fire at populated areas in the proximity of the line of contact.

"Artillery positions of the Armenian armed forces, who shelled our populated areas, have been supressed in several zones, the adversary suffered a crushing blow," the ministry said.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.