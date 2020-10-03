Trump confirms he is feeling well

WASHINGTON, October 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump, who was earlier diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, confirmed that he was feeling well and thanked doctors in a Twitter post on Saturday.

"Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!" the US leader wrote.

Earlier in the day, Trump’s physician Sean Conley said the 74-year-old president is doing "very well" and the medical team is "extremely happy with the progress the president has made."

Conley mentioned several times that Trump was fever-free and not receiving extra oxygen.

Earlier, the doctor said Trump would receive antiviral drug Remdesivir for five days.

However, a source familiar with the president’s health condition gave a more cautious assessment while speaking to reporters in Washington.

"The president's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care," he said. "We're still not on a clear path to a full recovery."

First lady Melania Trump, who earlier said she had mild symptoms of the disease, said she was feeling well, her health condition did not worsen and hospitalization was not necessary at this point.

The press team of US Vice President Mike Pence said he had tested negative for coronavirus on Saturday morning. Next week, Pence plans to hold several public speeches in various parts of the country.