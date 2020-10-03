Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 29 — crisis center

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 29 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, pushing the tally up to 5,343, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

"As many as 29 patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

The center called on Moscow residents to stay home and call for a doctor as soon as the first cold-like symptoms show up.

Moscow has recorded a total of 300,613 COVID-19 cases so far (of those, 2,884 infections were confirmed in the past 24 hours) and 252,087 recoveries.