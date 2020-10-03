Negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh possible only if aggression stops - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, October 3. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan believes that negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are possible only in if Azerbaijan stops hostilities, he wrote on Facebook.

"When there is an aggression, the first task is to protect the population from aggression. After which only it will be only possible to talk about negotiations. In the situation when there is a large-scale aggression, I can say with confidence that the people of Karabakh will not retreat in the face of the aggression," he said.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.