Armenian PM discusses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with French president

YEREVAN, October 2. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with French President Emmanuel Macron and the two leaders stressed the inadmissibility of involving foreign terrorists into the conflict, the press service of the Armenian government said on Friday after their telephone conversation.

"Pashinyan and Macron discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the ongoing hostilities there. The Armenian prime minister thanked the French side for the principled and constructive approach on the inadmissibility of unleashing a warfare. The side also stressed that it is inadmissible to involve foreign terrorists and militants into combat operations," the press service said.

According to the press service, the French president stressed the importance of immediate cessation of hostilities and resumption of the negotiating process in line with the statement of the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair nations.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

On October 1, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Donald Trump of the United States and Emmanuel Macron of France, as the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair nations issued a statement on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. The leaders resolutely condemned the current escalation along the contact line in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and called for immediate cessation of hostilities.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.