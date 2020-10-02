Yerevan to furnish CSTO with evidence of Azerbaijan’s aggression - defense ministry

YEREVAN, October 2. /TASS/. Armenia will furnish the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) with evidence of Azerbaijan’s aggression against it, Armenian defense ministry spokesman, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said on Friday.

"We will submit to the CSTO evidence of Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia," he told a briefing.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported that all enemy attacks in Nagorno Karabakh were deflected.

"Difficult fights continue at the southern and northern directions of the contact line. We mostly conduct defensive fights, but in some places, fights takes a different direction. Our fighters deflect all enemy attacks," Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Honvhannisyan said.

According to the representative, some enemy planes were destroyed while still on the ground.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

On October 1, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Donald Trump of the United States and Emmanuel Macron of France, as the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair nations issued a statement on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. The leaders resolutely condemned the current escalation along the contact line in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and called for immediate cessation of hostilities.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.