Yerevan reports three Azerbaijani missile strikes on Nagorno-Karabakh’s Stepanakert

YEREVAN, October 2. /TASS/. The Armenian government united information center reported three Azerbaijani missile strikes on Nagorno-Karabakh city of Stepanakert Friday.

"Azerbaijan conducted three heavy missile strikes on Stepanakert," the message says.

A footage aired by the Public Television of Armenia indicates that missile strikes have hit residential areas of Stepanakert.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.