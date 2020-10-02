US’s Biden says COVID-19 test returned negative result

NEW YORK, October 2. /TASS/. US Presidential candidate Joe Biden announced Friday that he and his spouse Jill tested negatively for COVID-19.
"I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID," he tweeted Friday.
I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020
Biden’s doctor made a similar statement. The test was conducted Friday.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump tweeted that he and his spouse Melania contracted the coronavirus infection. According to Trump’s Physician Sean Conley, the president feels fine and is capable of performing his duties.
On Tuesday, both Trump and Biden took part in presidential debate in Ohio.