Baku reports shelling of settlements near Nagorno-Karabakh by Armenian forces

BAKU, October 2. /TASS/. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced shelling of several settlements in the Terter and Barda districts, adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh, by Armenia Friday.

"The Armenian forces shell the city of Terter, the settlement of Shikharkh (Terter disctrict) and the settlement of Sogan-Verdiler (Barda district)," the Ministry said.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.