Baku vows to ‘take measures’ against Armenian military facilities

"Azerbaijan will use its right to retaliate to ensure security of its citizens and will take the necessary measures against legitimate military facilities in the Armenian territory where the shelling of Azeri territories is carried out from," he told a briefing Friday.

BAKU, October 2. /TASS/. Aide to the Azeri leader Khikmet Gadzhiev has announced that the national armed forces will ‘take the necessary measures’ against military facilities located in Armenia in retaliation to the launch of a Tochka-U missile.

Earlier, Gadzhiev revealed that a Tochka-U missile system was used to strike west Azerbaijan from the Armenian territory. The Armenian defense ministry denied this information.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Both parties reported casualties, including civilian casualties. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have declared martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Baku reports that it took a few Nagorno-Karabakh villages and strategic heights under its control. Yerevan denies these reports and says that territories outside of the disputed region are shelled.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.