Minsk warns it may sever diplomatic relations with EU if sanctions tighten

MINSK, October 2./TASS/. Because the EU has been piling on its sanctions pressure against Belarus, this may drive Minsk to sever diplomatic relations and pull out of joint programs, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry warned in a statement on Friday.
"By tightening its sanctions screws, the EU may trigger more serious consequences, for example the withdrawal of Belarus form joint programs and projects, the revision of the level and modality of its diplomatic presence, to the extent of deciding on the expediency of maintaining whatever diplomatic relations," the statement stressed.
Minsk also warned the European Union about some tit-for-tat backlash if it reviewed relations with Belarus. "The European Union is threatening that it will review its relationship with Belarus. This will be its choice. The Belarusian side, for its part, is also ready to reconsider ties and will continue to proportionally react to any unfriendly moves," the diplomatic agency cautioned. The Foreign Ministry warned the EU against "harboring any illusions that these moves wouldn’t impact citizens and other fields of cooperation".
Minsk is urging the EU to "open its borders to all Belarusian citizens, not only to those they have hand-picked, rather than setting up new visa fences".
On Friday, European Union leaders agreed on a package of sanctions against some 40 Belarusian officials but stopped short of blacklisting President Lukashenko. According to the EU, any sanctions against Lukashenko would have undermined the EU’s demand for him to launch dialogue with the opposition. However, European Council President Charles Michel reiterated that EU leaders did not recognize the outcome of the Belarusian presidential election.
Lukashenko was inaugurated for his sixth presidential term on September 23. The ceremony’s date was not announced beforehand. After the Belarusian leader was sworn in, various world capitals issued statements refusing to recognize Lukashenko’s legitimacy. High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that the EU believed that neither Lukashenko’s inauguration nor his new tenure as head of state enjoys sufficient democratic legitimacy, and he vowed that the EU would revise its relations with Belarus.