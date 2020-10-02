Minsk warns it may sever diplomatic relations with EU if sanctions tighten

MINSK, October 2./TASS/. Because the EU has been piling on its sanctions pressure against Belarus, this may drive Minsk to sever diplomatic relations and pull out of joint programs, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry warned in a statement on Friday.

"By tightening its sanctions screws, the EU may trigger more serious consequences, for example the withdrawal of Belarus form joint programs and projects, the revision of the level and modality of its diplomatic presence, to the extent of deciding on the expediency of maintaining whatever diplomatic relations," the statement stressed.

Minsk also warned the European Union about some tit-for-tat backlash if it reviewed relations with Belarus. "The European Union is threatening that it will review its relationship with Belarus. This will be its choice. The Belarusian side, for its part, is also ready to reconsider ties and will continue to proportionally react to any unfriendly moves," the diplomatic agency cautioned. The Foreign Ministry warned the EU against "harboring any illusions that these moves wouldn’t impact citizens and other fields of cooperation".