Armenian premier urges global community to stop escalation of Karabakh conflict

PARIS, October 2. /TASS/. Armenia hopes that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)’s Minsk Group will help to overcome the current crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Le Figaro.

"This [the Minsk group] is the only format of negotiations existing today," he said. "The presidents of Russia and France have sent a strong message. We are waiting for the international community’s active participation in the effort to stop the aggression."

"At this stage, the opposite side shows absolutely no intention to stop the hostilities," Pashinyan added.

Besides, the Armenian leader urged to suspend Turkey’s membership in the Minsk Group, established in 1992 to negotiate peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Turkey’s participation in the Minsk Group must be suspended, because this country demonstrates a biased and belligerent approach," he said. "Therefore, it cannot be a mediator any longer."

"It were Turkey and Azerbaijan, who launched this offensive, and, therefore, it’s up to them to stop it," he said. "The international community, including the US public, should know that US-made F-16 fighter jets are used for killing Armenians in this conflict."

Pashinyan added that "Turkey gathered and redeployed thousands of mercenaries and terrorists from the zones they occupy in Syria’s north."

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.