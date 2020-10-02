EU condemns alleged ‘use of chemical weapons’ against Navalny — EC president

BRUSSELS, October 2. /TASS/. Heads of the European Union states and governments, who convened for a summit on Thursday, condemned the alleged "use of chemical weapons" against Russian blogger Alexei Navalny, European Council President Charles Michel said.

So far, Germany has failed to present any evidence to substantiate its claims.

"We condemn the use of chemical weapons and call upon Russia to conduct an investigation. We will return to that question during the next summit, to be held in a couple of weeks," Michel said.

Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital.

On September 2, Berlin claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples, German government toxicologists had come to the conclusion that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany. He pointed out that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin.