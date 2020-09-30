COVID-19 death toll surpasses 35,500 in Africa, WHO reports

PRETORIA, September 30. /TASS/. African nations have recorded a single-day rise in coronavirus cases by 4,332 to 1,470,055, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Wednesday.

According to the Regional Office for Africa, the number of coronavirus-related deaths has risen by 97 to 35,554 over the past 24 hours, while the number of recoveries surpassed 1.2 million.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of coronavirus cases across Africa - 671,669 with 16,586 fatalities. The death toll in Egypt tops 5,914, while 103,079 cases have been confirmed. Algeria has registered 1,719 deaths from the coronavirus.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria is ranked second to South Africa (58,460 cases and 1,111 deaths) and is followed by Ghana (46,222 cases and 299 deaths).

