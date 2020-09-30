Damascus unlikely to make concessions in Geneva talks before elections, expert says

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Damascus is unlikely to make concessions with regard to the Syrian Constitutional Committee before the 2021 presidential election, Russian International Affairs Council expert Ruslan Mamedov said during a Valdai Discussion Club meeting dedicated to the fifth anniversary of Russia’s military operation in Syria.

According to him, Damascus understands that the country’s foreign and domestic policies need changes. "However, I see no reason why Damascus should make political concessions before next year’s election. There are a lot of issues hindering the political process," Mamedov pointed out.

The expert went on to say that the Astana platform had made it possible to achieve medium-term success in Syria. "Indeed, de-escalation zones were established and transformed to resolve some issues. But there has been no progress since the Constitutional Committee started meeting in Geneva," he noted.

According to Mamedov, Russia needs to make a greater effort to help the parties to the Syrian conflict find a political solution. At the same time, in his words, there are other external powers that influence the process and their interests need to be taken into account. "Under these circumstances, Damascus will continue to hold elections - a parliamentary election has taken place this year - because the state has to continue to function. If there is no progress regarding the Constitutional Committee next year, Damascus will hold elections in accordance with the current Constitution," the expert concluded.