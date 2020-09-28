Armenian PM notes Turkey’s biased role in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in talk with UN chief

YEREVAN, September 28. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has discussed the situation in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh in a phone call with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, initiated by the UN chief, the Armenian government’s press service reports Monday.

"Nikol Pashinyan has underlined that unlike escalations of the past years the current one is characterized by the very active and biased position of Turkey and its direct destabilizing presence in Azerbaijan’s actions," the statement reads.

Guterres, in turn, expressed deep concerns about the current crisis and the unfolding developments, pointing out the need to resume peace process in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The UN chief also held talks with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Earlier, the Armenian foreign ministry claimed that "Turkish instructors are fighting" in Nagorno-Karabakh on the Azeri side. Moreover, the diplomatic agency said that it has proof that Ankara is recruiting mercenaries "in some Middle Eastern countries." Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric reported that the organization cannot independently verify the veracity of this claim that Turkey is interfering in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and is urging to grant access of the OSCE monitoring mission to the conflict zone.