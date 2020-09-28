UN chief holds talks with Armenian, Azeri leaders

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has held videoconference talks with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric reported Monday that the UN chief called for an immediate ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The Secretary-General has now spoken by video conference to both President Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister Pashinyan of Armenia," he informed. "In the separate calls, he delivered the same message: the need for an immediate stop to the fighting, a de-escalation of tensions and a return to meaningful negotiations without preconditions or delay, within the context of the efforts of the co-chairs of the OECD Minsk Group. He reiterated his full support for the important role of the OSCE and the need for an immediate redeployment of OSCE monitors to the region."