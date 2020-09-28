Azeri leader informs UN chief about Nagorno-Karabakh situation

BAKU, September 28. /TASS/. Azeri President Ilham Aliyev has informed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday about the current situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, noting that the issue should be resolved in the framework of international law and UN Security Council resolutions, Aliyev’s official website shows.

"President Ilham Aliyev has said that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved exclusively within the framework of international law and Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity based on the relevant UNSC resolutions which demand that Armenian armed forces be immediately and unreservedly withdrawn from the occupied territories," the statement reads. It is noted that the videoconference meeting was initiated by the UN chief.