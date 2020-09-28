UN can’t confirm Turkey interfered in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. The United Nations cannot independently confirm or deny reports that Turkey has interfered in the current escalation in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh and is urging to grant access of an OSCE monitoring mission to the conflict zone, spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric told a briefing on Monday.

"We have no information to the veracity of this claim and many other claims that are being made," he said about Ankara’s possible interference. "We have no way to check them."

"One of the important things is to get OSCE monitors back on the ground," Dujarric added.

Earlier, the Armenian foreign ministry claimed that "Turkish instructors are fighting" in Nagorno-Karabakh on the Azeri side. Moreover, the diplomatic agency said that it has proof that Ankara is recruiting mercenaries "in some Middle Eastern countries."