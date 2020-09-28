Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus approaches 78,000

MINSK, September 28. /TASS/. As many as 337 more novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Belarus in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 77,900, the country’ health ministry reported on Sunday.

"As many as 77,946 people, or some 0.8% of the country’s population, have tested positive for COVID-19," it said, adding that the daily tally was 337.

"A total of 822 coronavirus patients with a number of chronic diseases have died since the epidemic outbreak," it said, adding that four coronavirus-related deaths were registered during the day. According to the latest update, as many as 74,167 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease, including 47 during the day. A total of 1,835,232, or 19.5% of the population, have been tested for the novel coronavirus, including 9,751 during the day.

Belarus did not impose any coronavirus lockdowns, with mass gathering not being banned. The maximal daily tally of newly confirmed coronavirus cases was reported in April when more than 900 patients tested positive in one day. The country’s health ministry anticipates a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic in November or December.