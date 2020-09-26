Ukrainian authorities blame malfunction and human error for An-26 plane’s crash

KIEV, September 26. /TASS/. Ukraine’s National Bureau of Investigation has named four likely causes of the An-26 military transport plane’s crash in the northeastern Kharkov Region on Friday.

"Investigators are checking such theories: the crash due to a technical malfunction of the plane’s system, the crash due to negligence of the crew while performing their duties, negligence of persons who were responsible for controlling the flights and negligence during the technical maintenance of the plane and its preparations for the flight," the press service said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andrei Taran suggested that the plane’s wing could have hit the ground.

An An-26 military transport plane crashed in the Chuguyev district of northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkov region during a landing approach late on September 25. A total of 27 people were onboard the plane. Apart from the crew, the plane had cadets of the Ivan Kozhedub National Air Force University on board, and was performing a training flight. Two cadets jumped out of the plane and were hospitalized in grave condition. Later one of them died, bringing the death toll in the tragedy to 26. A criminal case was launched into violation of flights’ safety rules.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who arrived at the crash site, declared September 26 a national day of mourning for the victims of the crash.