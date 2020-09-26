Ukraine reports record high daily number of COVID-19 cases

KIEV, September 26. /TASS/. Ukraine’s doctors confirmed 3,833 COVID-19 cases in the past day, setting a record in daily cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council reported on Saturday.

According to its data, during the pandemic 195,504 people contracted the coronavirus. Some 86,873 patients recovered, including 1,740 in the past day. Ukraine’s coronavirus death toll reached 3,903, including 76 in the past 24 hours.

Most new infections were registered in Kiev, the Kharkov, Ternopol and Odessa regions.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced on Thursday that the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic had started in the country.