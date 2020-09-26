UK to increase its WHO contributions by one third — prime minister’s office

LONDON, September 26. /TASS/. In his speech to the UN General Assembly, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a 30% increase in his country’s contributions to the World Health Organization, the premier’s office said on Friday.

According to excerpts of Johnson’s speech, to be delivered on Saturday, the United Kingdom will allocate additional 340 million pounds (over $430 million) in the next four years.

The funds are aimed at assisting the WHO reform and carrying out an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The United Kingdom will also allocate 71 million pounds ($90 million) to purchase 27 million doses of coronavirus vaccines through the COVAX international mechanism, which the country joined on September 18.

Another 500 million pounds ($636 million) will be directed to finance the additional mechanism known as COVAX AMC (Advance Market Commitment), aimed at ensuring purchase of coronavirus vaccines for 92 developing countries.

Just like many other leaders taking part in the debates, Johnson is expected to call upon the international community to overcome the differences aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic and to stand united in countering this global threat.

"After nine months of fighting COVID, the very notion of the international community looks tattered," Johnson is to say in his speech. "We know that we cannot continue in this way. Unless we unite and turn our fire against our common foe, we know that everyone will lose."

The UN General Assembly’s High-Level Week is being carried out between September 22 and 29, in the format of pre-recorded video statements.