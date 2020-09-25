Belarusian PM highlights importance of Russia’s support amid Western pressure

MINSK, September 25. /TASS/. Belarus faced unprecedented pressure from the West following a presidential election and Russia’s support is important for the country in such a situation, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said at a meeting with Governor of Russia’s Leningrad region Alexander Grozdenko on Friday.

"Following the presidential election, Belarus faced unprecedented pressure from the West. Tensions have somehow eased but attempts continue to interfere in our domestic affairs in order to stir up the situation and ensure a result that someone needs but which is not in line with the people’s choice. At such a time, the friendly support of our closest ally, the Russian Federation, is particularly important for us and we highly appreciate it," the Belarusian prime minister pointed out.

Golovchenko noted that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had visited Minsk in early September. "After that, a meeting between the two countries’ presidents took place in Sochi, where the heads of state agreed on the need to boost ties between the two countries’ regions and economic entities," the Belarusian prime minister emphasized.