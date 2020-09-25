Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus exceeds 76,900

MINSK, September 25. /TASS/. As many as 306 more novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Belarus in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 76,900, the country’ health ministry reported on Friday.

"As many as 76,957 people, or some 0.8% of the country’s population, have tested positive for COVID-19," it said, adding that the daily tally was 306.

"A total of 807 coronavirus patients with a number of chronic diseases have died since the epidemic outbreak," it said, adding that five coronavirus-related deaths were registered during the day. According to the latest update, as many as 73,925 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease, including 192 during the day. A total of 1,792,426, or 18.5% of the population, have been tested for the novel coronavirus, including 16,155 during the day.

Belarus did not impose any coronavirus lockdowns, with mass gathering not being banned. The maximal daily tally of newly confirmed coronavirus cases was reported in April when more than 900 patients tested positive in one day. The country’s health ministry anticipates a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic in November or December.