Bulgaria registers record COVID-19 daily growth over 2 months

SOFIA, September 25. /TASS/. Bulgaria’s healthcare workers confirmed 290 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, 130 more than a day earlier, while the total caseload in the country reached 19,573, which is the highest in the republic over the past two months, the Health Ministry’s United Information Portal said on Friday.

Over the past 24 hours, six coronavirus patients died with the total death toll hitting 785. Currently, 744 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals, with 30 of them in intensive care units. Since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, 14,013 people have recovered. In the past 24 hours, 4,859 tests for COVID-19 were performed.

According to the Health Ministry, Bulgaria’s hospitals lack medical personnel, particularly nurses. 1,095 cases of infection were reported among the healthcare workers.

Bulgaria reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8. The authorities declared a state of emergency on March 13 until May 14. The emergency epidemiological situation in Bulgaria remains which was extended until the end of November. Social distancing and wearing face masks are compulsory in indoor public places and transportation. Protective masks are also recommended at outdoor public events.