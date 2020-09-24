Record number of COVID-19 fatalities during pandemic recorded in Czech Republic

PRAGUE, September 24. /TASS/. 19 patients with the novel coronavirus died on Wednesday in the Czech Republic. This is the highest number of fatalities in the republic during the entire pandemic, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

According to its information, during the day three more people infected with the coronavirus died in the country, and the laboratories as of 18:00 Central European time (19:00 Moscow time) detected 1,286 new cases of the infection. It is expected that the daily values to be published on Friday morning will be significantly higher.

Since the beginning of the pandemic the total number of infections in the Czech Republic with the population of about 10.7 mln has reached 56,747. Over the past six months 27,247 republic’s residents have recovered from complications caused by the infection.