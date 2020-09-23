Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 15 — crisis center

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 15 to 5,115 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday.

"Fifteen patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

To date, the death toll from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has climbed to 5,115 in the Russian capital. As of September 23, Moscow recorded about 279,400 cases, with more than 240,400 recoveries from COVID-19.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 31,800,200 people have been infected worldwide and more than 975,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 23,410,220 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 1,122,241 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 923,699 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 19,799 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.