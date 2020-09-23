Police use tear gas during detention of protesters in Minsk, reports say

MINSK, September 23. /TASS/. Belarusian law enforcement units have used tear gas near a shopping center in downtown Minsk, where protesters tried to hide after the police used water cannons to disperse people, the Nasha Niva newspaper informed on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, tear gas was used during the detention of a female protester, while her fellow protesters tried to shield her from the police.

For her part, a spokesperson for the Minsk main police department Natalya Ganusevich told TASS that she is not aware of this incident. She stressed that the law enforcement had only used water cannons on Wednesday.