Moldova records daily high of COVID-19 cases

CHISINAU, September 23. /TASS/. Moldova has recorded a record high number of 786 single-day COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded infections to 48,232 (or 1% of the country’s population), Moldova’s Health, Labor and Social Protection Ministry said on Wednesday.

A day earlier, the republic recorded 650 cases. The reproduction number (R) of coronavirus (COVID-19) went down from 1.1 to 0.7. Currently, 10,917 patients are being treated both in hospitals and at homes. Of those, 564 people show severe symptoms and 35 patients are on ventilators in intensive care units.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 14 to 1,244. In the past 24 hours, about 3,177 tests for coronavirus have been carried out, with the total number of tests amounting to 254,400 (or 7% of the 3.5-million population).

Moldova extended a state of emergency in its healthcare system until September 30, barring foreigners from entering the country and banning public gatherings of more than 50 people. Wearing masks in public was made compulsory.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.