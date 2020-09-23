Uzbekistan calls on UN to adopt Code of Voluntary Commitments of States during pandemic

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. Uzbekistan has put forward a proposal that the International Code of Voluntary Commitments of States during pandemic should be adopted under the UN auspices, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Wednesday in his speech to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, held via a video format for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This document should reflect each state’s commitments to its citizens and international partners," Mirziyoyev said.

According to the president, it will enable the world to create a fair global system ensuring basic rights, freedoms, health and well-being of each human being.

When touching upon the coronavirus-related issues, Mirziyoyev pointed out that Uzbekistan had focused its efforts and resources on combating the spread of COVID-19 and on saving lives.

Cooperation in Central Asia

In his speech, the president of Uzbekistan emphasized that his country pays particular attention to forging ties and stepping up cooperation in Central Asia.

"Our common achievement is consultative summits of the Central Asian heads of state, which were put forth as an initiative at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly and have been regularly held since then," Mirziyoyev said. In his opinion, the "countries are standing by and not leaving one another" in the current difficult times.

According to Mirziyoyev, the Central Asian states face an important strategic task of ensuring their economies’ deep integration into global economic, transport and transit corridors.

"In this regard, we propose establishing a Regional Center for the Development of Transport and Communications under the auspices of the United Nations," he noted.

Uzbekistan’s leader stated that Central Asian nations are strengthening cooperation in security within the framework of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

"We stand up for conducting the international conference on the results and forthcoming prospects of this regional joint plan of action for the realization of the strategy," Mirziyoyev said.

Apart from that, the UN should focus its efforts on bringing about peace and stability to Afghanistan, according to the president of Uzbekistan. "To this end, we propose establishing a permanent UN commission on Afghanistan that would address the concerns of long-suffering Afghan people," Mirziyoyev noted.