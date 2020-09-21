Sanitary watchdog expert says growth in COVID incidence in Russia was predictable

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The growth of coronavirus morbidity in Russia was quite predictable, the general coronavirus situation is not expected to worsen seriously, Tatiana Ruzhentsova, head of the clinical department of the Russian sanitary watchdog’s research institute of epidemiology, said on Monday.

"We see no dramatic surge, but the incidence rate is showing upwards tendencies. I would like to stress once again that it was an expected situation because all those who have symptoms of respiratory infections are tested. And it is only natural that we see this growth. Probably, it may mean a second wave, if we want to call it this way but we don’t expect any dramatic surges or a serious worsening of the situation," she said in an interview with the RBC television channel.

She stressed that the coronavirus situation is under control and Russia was prepared to the incidence rate growth. "Currently, hospitals treating coronavirus patients are not overloaded. Most of our patients are undergoing treatment at home. We observe a big number of mild forms," she explained.

To date, 1,109,595 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 911,973 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 19,489 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.