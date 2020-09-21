Germany extradites three charged with grave crimes to Russia

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Germany extradited three people charged with grave crimes to Russia, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia told TASS Monday.

"In accordance with the request of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, German authorities extradited Anton Pozov, charged with attempted bribery mediation, to Russia. Besides, Rustam-Bek Kurbanov, charged with [murder] and Dumitru Popa, charged with [collection of confidential banking data; theft; and an attempted theft], were extradited as well," the office said.

According to the investigation, Pozov was a middleman during a bribery of a Federal Agency for State Property Management official. He received a portion of the bribe of 800,000 rubles, and was about to be apprehended by the law enforcement shortly thereafter, but managed to escape. In December 2018, he was found in Germany. Russian Prosecutor General’s Office issued an extradition request that has been satisfied.