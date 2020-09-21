Georgia’s coronavirus case tally exceeds 3,600

TBILISI, September 21. /TASS/. Georgia’s coronavirus cases rose by 193 in the past day, reaching 3,695, the government’s website informing about the coronavirus spread said on Monday.

On September 20, 196 new COVID-19 cases were reported and another 187 cases were confirmed on September 19. On September 18, doctors recorded 182 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.

In the past day, 40 patients diagnosed with the coronavirus recovered. The total number of recoveries reached 1,534 (41.52% of the total number of those infected). Currently, some 4,988 people remain quarantined in Georgia. Some 836 patients are still in hospitals.

The coronavirus spread rate has been at the level of 1.07 in the past eight days. Some 0.1% of citizens have been diagnosed with the infection and 20 patients died. During the pandemic, 550,489 COVID-19 tests were carried out. Some 14.81% of citizens have undergone tests.