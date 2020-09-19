Vesna human rights center reports about over 310 detained protesters in Minsk

MINSK, September 19. /TASS/. The Belarusian human rights center Vesna reported that on Saturday law enforcers detained at least 316 participants in the opposition rally, most of them are women.

The center posted a list of names on its site adding that the information is being updated.

According to the human rights activists, one of the detainees, Inna Romashevskaya, is an employee at the UK embassy in Minsk, but there is no information about her immunity status.

Vesna said that the police had already released Nina Baginskaya, an elderly female opposition activist.

Earlier, TASS reported from the scene that police stopped the march of female protesters and detained over 100 participants.