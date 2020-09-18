UNHRC discussion on Belarus motivated by other countries’ interests, says envoy

GENEVA, September 18. /TASS/. The discussion on Belarus in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) represents an attempt of aggressively motivated states to push through their political priorities that have nothing to do with human rights, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva and other international organizations Gennady Gatilov said in an interview with TASS to comment on the urgent debates initiated by Germany on behalf of the EU at the UNHRC 45th session on Friday.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first or the last time when a group of aggressively motivated states is pushing through their own political priorities that bear no relation to human rights," he said. "This is done through special sessions, urgent debates or resolutions. This is the way it was done with Syria, Venezuela, Nicaragua and the Philippines, the list can go on for a while."

According to the diplomat, there is nothing particularly special about the debates on Belarus in this sense. "The majority of these events is part of the common strategy of some groups of states to delegitimize and essentially dehumanize of legitimate authorities of a specific country to forcefully topple them." Gatilov underlined that similar scenarios could be observed in the UNHRC when dealing with other states. "Human rights here is just an instrument, the true reasons are purely political," he lamented.