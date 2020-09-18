Uzbekistan records 609 new daily coronavirus cases

TASHKENT, September 18. /TASS/. As many as 609 coronavirus cases were recorded in Uzbekistan in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 49,994, the country’s Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, coronavirus recoveries rose by 620 to 46,092. The death toll climbed to 424.

A total of 3,485 coronavirus patients remain hospitalized, 478 of them are in serious condition and 269 are critical.

Head of the country’s anti-coronavirus crisis center Barno Abdusamatova said on Thursday that Uzbekistan was ready for a second coronavirus wave expected in the fall. According to her, 19,346 coronavirus hospital beds have been set up at 114 medical facilities and there is enough medicine for coronavirus patients.

The country’s authorities began to ease coronavirus restrictions on August 15, allowing public transport services to resume and hotels, public catering facilities, beauty salons, gyms and fitness centers to reopen. However, mask wearing and social distancing remain mandatory and a ban on public gatherings remains in effect.