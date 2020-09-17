Kazakh president invites new Japanese PM to visit Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, September 17. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has invited new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to visit Kazakhstan, Tokayev’s press service informed on Thursday.

"With the aim to strengthen the strategic partnership between both states, Tokayev invited Yoshihide Suga to visit Kazakhstan," the message informs. The press service added that the president had wished the new Japanese head of government success in his work for the good of the country.

The new Chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan Yoshihide Suga, who formerly served as the Chief Cabinet Secretary, was approved as the new Prime Minister on September 16.

On August 28, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that he wanted to step down due to health reasons. He suffered from ulcerative colitis and had also resigned due to health issues in 2007. Abe became Japan's longest-serving leader in terms of consecutive days in office. All in all, as of August 24 he had spent 2,799 days on his post since the beginning of his second tenure in December 2012.