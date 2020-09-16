Organizers behind unrest in Belarus embark on creating radical wing, says Lukashenko

MINSK, September 16. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that the ‘string-pullers’ who are masterminding the protests in Belarus have set a course towards establishing an extremist wing of protesters.

"Simultaneously - the media sometimes fails to highlight this - have set course towards creating a radical wing of protesters. Step by step instructions and memos are created for them - you can see this in the Internet, too - regarding the recommended clothes and gear, the tactics of offering resistance to police and of making and using Molotov cocktails. The basic rules of maintaining contacts are circulated, including methods to be used when the Internet and mobile telephone communication is not available. The ‘Hong Kong’ tactics are used of promptly gathering at certain places, of spontaneous change of routes and of synchronized actions by protesters," the news agency BelTA quotes Lukashenko as saying at a meeting with political activists.

The head of state added that the control and coordination of protests was being carried out "live round the clock."

Nationwide demonstrations have engulfed Belarus following the August 9 presidential election. According to the Central Election Commission’s official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, garnering 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival in the race, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, came in second, with 10.12% of the ballot. However, she refused to recognize the election’s outcome, and left Belarus for Lithuania. After the results of the exit polls were announced late on August 9, mass protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other Belarusian cities. During the early post-election period, the rallies snowballed into fierce clashes between the protesters and police. The current unrest is being cheered on by the opposition’s Coordination Council, which has been beating the drum for more protests. In response, the Belarusian authorities have castigated the ongoing turmoil and demanded that these unauthorized demonstrations be stopped.