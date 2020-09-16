Lukashenko as legitimate president does not need security guarantees, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko does not need security guarantees from the country’s opposition, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"I don’t think he needs any security guarantees in his country. Otherwise, all that is an internal affair of Belarus," he said, stressing that Lukashenko is the legitimate Belarusian president.

Peskov refrained from commenting on remarks by former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya who said that the opposition was ready to provide "security guarantees" to Lukashenko, if he stepped down "peacefully." "We would not like to react to this in any way," he said.