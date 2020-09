MINSK, September 16. /TASS/. The Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs disclosed that in 90% of cases, admins of destructive Telegram channels are outside the republic.

"In 90% of cases, the administrators of such resources are outside Belarus - in the Czech Republic, the United States, Poland and Lithuania," First Deputy Minister of the Interior Gennady Kazakevich said, according to the BelTA news agency.